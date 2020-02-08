Graiguecullen man charged with father-of-five in Kilkenny

Gardaí have charged a man with an address in the Laois Carlow border with the murder of father-of-five in Kilkenny.

Garrett Smith, 6 St Fiacc's Terrace, Graiguecullen, Co Carlow appeared in court on Saturday, charged with the murder of Edward 'Liam' O'Sullivan, (46), in Kilkenny City on February 6.

Mr O'Sullivan was pronounced dead at St Luke's Hospital shortly before 11pm on February 6 following an incident at Apt 1, 8 High Hayes Terrace earlier that day.

The defendant was remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison to appear via video link before Kilkenny District Court next Tuesday.