Suspended jail for Portlaoise man who was drunk and abusive

A Portlaoise man who caused a drunken disturbance in the street has been given a suspended sentence after completing an alcohol awareness course.

James Donoghue (34), 7 Buttercup Avenue, Esker Hills, Portlaoise, was charged with being intoxicated in a public place, and threatening or abusive behaviour.

When the case first came before the court last November, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on August 29, 2019, at 4.30am at Buttercup Avenue, Portlaoise, this accused was highly intoxicated and causing a disturbance. He became aggressive and abusive to gardaí, shouting and roaring, and had to be arrested.

The accused had eight previous convictions, including five for public order offences and one for violent disorder.

Judge Catherine Staines said the accused had an appalling record and suffers with schizophrenia and personality disorder, meaning he just can’t drink alcohol.

“If you come before me on any charge for drinking you’re going to prison for six months. Not one drop of drink is to go past your lips,” Judge Staines warned him.

The accused was directed to complete the Athy Alternative Project, to educate him on the dangers of alcohol.

At last week’s court, solicitor Mr Philip Meagher said his client had completed the Athy Alternative Project.

Judge Staines imposed a three-month sentence on the accused, suspended for one year.