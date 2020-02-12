Crashed into car in Durrow, fled the scene, then told the gardaí 'a story'

A man who crashed his vehicle into a car in Durrow, fled the scene and when arrested claimed he had not been driving as he sold the car before the collision, has been sentenced to 12 months in jail and put off the road for ten years.

Thomas Brennan (31), 17 Church Avenue, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny, was charged with having no licence or insurance, dangerous driving, failing to remain at the scene, at failure to produce documents, at Carrigan Street, Durrow, on May 5, 2018.

He was previously convicted in his absence after a hearing of the case and attended court last week for sentencing.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on May 5, 2018, the gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision in Durrow.

The accused’s car had crossed the white line and crashed into another vehicle. He failed to stop and fled the scene, leaving behind the front bumper of his car with the licence plate.

The vehicle was later located and the accused claimed to gardaí that he had sold it the day before the incident.

The accused had a number of previous convictions, including seven for no insurance and ten for dangerous driving.

Judge Catherine Staines said she was satisfied that the accused had been driving on the day. She said he had given the gardaí a story about having sold the car on April 9 of that year, but video evidence showed he was in the car on May 5.

The accused then didn’t turn up for his hearing date, merely sending a medical certificate to court to say he would not be attending.

Judge Staines said he had an appalling driving record and had been disqualified at the time of the offence.

Judge Staines imposed a six-month sentence on the charge of no insurance, and six months on the dangerous driving charge, to run consecutive to the first sentence. The accused also received two driving disqualifications of ten years. Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.