Laois woman given suspended jail for causing 'devastation' to harassed family

A Borris in Ossory woman charged with harassment who caused “devastation” to the injured party has been given a suspended prison sentence after paying €3,000 compensation.

Patricia Bergin (35), Kilmartin, Borris in Ossory, was charged with harassment, on dates between October 7 and November 7, 2017, in Borris in Ossory.

When the case first came before the court last year, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the accused contacted the injured party and they arranged to meet in a pub. There, the accused threatened to report the injured party’s wife to the medical board over an incident that had happened seven years earlier.

Sgt Kirby said the accused told the injured party that if he proceeded with a court case she would make the complaint. The court case went ahead and the accused subsequently made the complaint to the medical board. This complaint was found to be malicious and vexatious.

Defence, Ms Louise Troy said that the offence had grown out of a family law case and the accused had got involved.

Judge Catherine Staines said that it was absolutely appalling what had happened and the accused had caused devastation to the family.

Judge Staines then adjourned the matter for the accused to pay €3,000 compensation.

At last week’s court, the accused paid the €3,000.

Judge Staines imposed a three-month sentence, suspended for one year on the accused’s own bond of €100. A condition of the sentence is that she is to have no contact with the injured party.