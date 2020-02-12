Laois man charged with having child sex doll and child pornography

A 25-year-old Stradbally man has been charged with having child pornography and a doll which resembles a child with penetrable orifices.

At last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Mark Wright (25), with an address at Corrig, Stradbally, was charged with 71 counts of having child pornography; and charges relating to the possession of a doll or dolls manufactured in Japan which are in the form of a child with penetrable orifices.

State’s evidence outlined that the DPP had directed the case be dealt with by trial on indictment.

Judge Staines asked did the accused have any children of his own and was informed that he does not.

The matter was adjourned to March 12 next for the serving of a book of evidence.

The accused was released on his own bail of €100 to appear on that date.