Allegedly punched man in Rathdowney and gouged his eye

David Kearney (33), Tonduff, Abbeyleix, was last week charged with assault causing harm, at Daly Terrace, Rathdowney, on May 19, 2019.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence there was a family dispute and it was alleged that the accused grabbed the grandfather of the accused’s child and struck him a number of times. It was also alleged that the accused stuck his thumb into the other man’s eye and gouged it.

Judge Catherine Staines refused jurisdiction in the case and the matter was adjourned to April 2 next for the serving of a book of evidence.