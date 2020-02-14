Bench warrant for arrest of man charged with assaulting woman in Laois

A 27-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a woman by punching her and grabbing her by the throat.

At last week’s court, Mark Doherty (27), with an address at Cloonkeen, Co. Roscommon, was charged with assault causing harm, at Clodiagh Way, Clonaslee, on March 28, 2019.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the injured party alleged the accused had hit her to the face and grabbed her by the throat, pulling her to the bed while punching her.

Sgt Kirby said there was a medical report in court, as well as “graphic photos”.

Defence solicitor, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said the accused was not present in court.

Judge Catherine Staines asked had defence seen the medical report, to which Mr Fitzgerald said he had not. After looking at the report, Mr Fitzgerald said he saw that the injuries were at the upper end of the scale.

Judge Staines refused jurisdiction in the case. A bench warrant was issued for the accused’s arrest.