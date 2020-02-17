Cattle thieves strike in Laois - gardaí investigating

Cattle thieves struck in Laois over the weekend when 15 cattle were stolen from a farm.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating a report of 11 bullocks and four store cattle owned by Ciaran Keegan being stolen from a shed in the Raheen area.

The animals were housed in a slatted shed on an out-farm in the Mounteagle area of Raheen when stolen.

It is believed that animals were stolen sometime during 36-hour window from 5pm on Saturday evening and early this morning, Monday, February 17.

The theft is a big financial hit to the farmer as most of the cattle were due to go to the factory for slaughter this week.

“We went around the whole farm looking for them but we knew well they had been lifted out of the shed,” Mr Keegan told Agriland.

He said that vehicle tracks were spotted leaving the farm and that a 4X4 had been taken from the locality a couple of months ago.

Gardaí appealed for anybody who may have seen anything to contact them in Abbeyleix or Portlaoise at 057 867 4100 or any garda station.