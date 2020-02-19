Portlaoise man who smashed cars with crowbar does restorative justice

A Portlaoise man who smashed up a number of vehicles with a crowbar after “a dark mist descended” has been put on probation after fully engaging with a restorative justice programme.

Eugene Lacumber (42), 6 Parnell Crescent, Portlaoise, was charged with threatening or abusive behaviour, being intoxicated in a public place, and three counts of criminal damage, at Parnell Crescent, on July 7, 2019.

When the case first came before the court last November, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on July 7 last, at Parnell Crescent, Portlaoise, a large crowd had gathered due to a disturbance caused by the accused. The accused had damaged a number of vehicles with a crowbar, causing a lot of damage.

Damage caused to one vehicle came to €2,394.38; damage to a second was €4,353.66; and damage to a third vehicle came to around €3,696.

Sgt Kirby said the accused had drink taken at the time.

“He lost the run of himself,” said Sgt Kirby.

The accused had five previous convictions, dating back to 2003.

Judge Catherine Staines said it was an absolutely outrageous incident in which extensive damage had been caused, that had a devastating effect on the injured party.

Saying the offence meritted a prison sentence, Judge Staines noted that there were outstanding characters references on the accused in court, which seemed to suggest he was “a Jekyll and Hyde character”.

Judge Staines said she wanted a restorative justice report, which would ensure the accused paid full compensation and gave assurances that nothing like this will happen again.

When the matter returned to court last week, Judge Staines said the case was a good example of how the restorative justice programme works.

The victims in the case had very graciously attended mediation with the accused and he had shown genuine remorse, paying full compensation to them and powerwashing their driveway.

As he had fully engaged with the programme, Judge Staines applied the probation act, section 1.2.