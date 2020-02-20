Uninsured man warned drive again and go to prison

A man with three previous convictions for no insurance who drove while disqualified has been given a suspended prison sentence and put off the road for four years.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Greg Murphy (36), with an address at 23 Ard Cashel Close, Blackpool, Co. Cork, was charged with no driving licence or insurance, at the N8, Ballacolla, on August 26 last year.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence the accused had three previous convictions for no insurance. He was disqualified from driving at the time of this latest offence.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said that his client’s wife was expecting twins in June next.

He said on the day of the offence the accused had been going to the airport and his lift let him down, so he drove himself.

“Ever heard of a bus, or a taxi?” said Judge Catherine Staines.

Mr Fitzgerald replied that the accused had panicked on the day and was putting everything at risk by his actions.

Defence said the accused knew the court was justified in imposing a custodial sentence, but was asking for one opportunity.

The accused was sentenced to three months in jail, suspended for one year, and disqualified from driving for four years.

“Drive again and you’ll go to prison,” Judge Staines warned him.