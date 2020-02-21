Monasterevin's man comp for stolen suitcase still due a year after offence

A Monasterevin man who claimed he stole a suitcase from a bus as he had taken tablets at the time and had no recollection has still not paid the full compensation to the injured party after more than a year.

David Kelly, 4 The Drive, St Evins Park, Monasterevin, was charged with theft, at the Dublin Road, Monasterevin, on January 3, 2019.

When the case first came before the court last February, Sgt Jason Hughes gave evidence that on January 3 last year, on the coach from Dublin to Portlaoise, the accused stole a bag valued at €600.

He had seven previous convictions, including thefts.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that her client had been on the bus and he took the bag, which was later recovered undamaged with all the items still inside.

“He simply left it behind,” said Ms Fitzpatrick.

The court heard that a garda in Monasterevin located the suitcase at the side of the road.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the accused had been taking tablets at the time and didn’t remember taking it.

The case was adjourned on a number of occasions for the accused to pay compensation, with €150 paid and a letter of apology handed over. €350 compensation was still outstanding the last time the case was adjourned.

At last week’s court, Sgt JJ Kirby said the injured party was severely disappointed that they had not yet received compensation.

The accused then paid a further €100 and the case was adjourned to May 7 next for the balance of compensation.