Asylum seeker put off the road for four years

An asylum seeker has been disqualified from driving for having no licence or insurance.

Olumide Ishola (48), Montague Hotel, was charged with no licence or insurance, and failure to produce documents, at Ballydavis, Portlaoise, on July 1, 2019.

The accused had two previous convictions for no insurance.

Defence, Ms Suzanne Dooner said the accused, an asylum seeker, had not come to garda attention since.

The accused was convicted and fined €20 and disqualified from driving for four years.