Portlaoise man did Tidy Towns work for being drunk and abusive

A Portlaoise man who was arrested after drunkenly shouting abuse in the street has been given the benefit of the probation act having completed 30 hours’ voluntary work with the local Tidy Towns group as part of a restorative justice programme.

James Rickard (19), 26 Jessop street, Portlaoise, was charged with being intoxicated in a public place, and threatening or abusive behaviour, on Main Street, Portlaoise, on August 24 last year.

When the case first came before Portlaoise District Court in September last, garda evidence outlined that the accused was abusive outside a local licensed premises. He was very unsteady on his feet and was shouting at another person and at the gardaí.

The accused had no previous convictions, but did receive an adult caution before.

Judge Catherine Staines asked the accused what he was doing about his drink problem, to which he replied that he did not have a drink problem.

“I think you do, as you’re here before me on a drink-related charge,” said Judge Staines.

The accused was directed to engage with the restorative justice programme and the matter was put back for a report.

At last week’s court, Judge Staines noted he had completed 30 hours’ voluntary work with the local Tidy Towns group and been referred to counselling. As he had cooperated fully, Judge Staines applied the probation act, section 1.1.