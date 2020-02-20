Stole €450 of brandy for a party

A 20-year-old man stole €450 of brandy from a Rathdowney shop as he needed alcohol for a party he was going to.

At last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Robert Chiriac (20), no fixed abode, was charged with theft, from Supervalu, Rathdowney, on July 9, 2019.

The court heard that he stole 12 bottles of brandy.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the property was not recovered.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said the accused had been going to a party and needed alcohol for the party.

The amount of brandy stolen was €450.

Mr Fitzgerald said the accused was now serving a prison sentence on other matters and is due for release in March.

He said that when released the accused hopes to get a job in Dublin, where his wife lives.

Judge Catherine Staines imposed a sentence of one month in prison on the accused.