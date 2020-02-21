Gardai make arrests for drink and drug driving at motorway checkpoint in Laois

Laois Gardai Roads Policing unit along with members of Portlaoise and Mountrath Garda stations and Probationers in training conducted a motorway checkpoint at Derryvorrigan, Borris in Ossory (Junction 21, M7) from 12.45pm to 4.45pm on Wednesday, February 19.

Gardai say the initiative was a high visibility checkpoint, aimed at depriving criminals of the use of the motorway network, improving driver behavior to reduce road deaths and high visibility enforcement of legislation

The following detections were recorded:

431 motorists were breath tested

10 motorists were Drug tested

3 persons arrested for Drug Driving

1 person arrested for Drunk Driving

6 vehicles seized Section 41

Numerous intelligences

Numerous Drug searches.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn on behalf of Garda Siochana thanked the public for their patience during the operation.