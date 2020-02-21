€10,000 worth of tools stolen in Laois town

A quantity of tools with an estimated value of €10,000 has been stolen from a vehicle overnight in Portarlington

Gardai say the tools were stolen from a vehicle at Corrig Glen, Portarlington sometime over the night of Wednesday, February 19 and early into Thursday, February 20. The owner of the tools estimates his total loss to be approximately €10,000.

Each body of the tool & battery are marked “R.M.”

Gardai say the injured party in this case is highly distraught as his entire livelihood depended on these tools.

Gardai have asked the public to be aware of these items and their distinguishing inscriptions as it would be greatly appreciated if you have any information available please to contact Portlaoise Garda Station and leave details for the attention of Garda Aoife Bannon.