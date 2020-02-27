Portlaoise man stole two phones and damaged glass

A Portlaoise man who stole two mobile phones from a local store and caused damage to a glass case has been directed to engage with the restorative justice programme and pay compensation.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, David Condon (29), with an address at 32 Mountain View Square, Portlaoise, was charged with theft and criminal damage, at Trax, Laois Shopping Centre, Portlaoise, on November 6, 2019.

Inspector Barry Collins gave evidence that the accused stole two Samsung phones worth €1,100 and caused damage to a glass case in the shop.

The accused had two previous convictions for theft.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said the court was familiar with the accused, who had been taking tablets on the day of the offence. Defence said that the offence had not been planned and the accused had no recollection of the incident.

Mr Fitzgerald said his client had suffered with an addiction to heroin, which had triggered his offending. He has since improved and not come to garda attention since.

Defence said the accused knew he had to make good the loss to the shop.

Judge Catherine Staines noted that the accused had a serious heroin problem, but he had now got this under control.

Saying she would give him an opportunity to pay the money back, the matter was adjourned to June 4 for a restorative justice report.