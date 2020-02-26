85-year-old Laois man slashed across face in bed by robber

A Portlaoise man has been refused bail charged with breaking into an elderly man's house and slashing him across the face, in an incident which has left the injured party now living in a retirement home.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, PJ O’Shea (27), 20 O’Moore Place, Portlaoise, was charged with aggravated burglary, and assault causing harm, at St Brigid’s Place, Portlaoise, on March 16, 2019.

Detective Garda JP O’Brien gave evidence that when charged, the accused replied: “I didn’t do it.”

He said there was a garda objection to bail.

Det O’Brien said that on March 16 last, two males broke into the home of an elderly man at St Brigid’s Place. The 85-year-old man lived on his own and his only social outlet was going to the shops for cat food.

The two men smashed the rear window of the house and confronted the man in his bed, making demands for money. When the man fought back he was slashed to the right side of his face before the two assailants fled the house.

The man got to the door and raised the alarm, before he collapsed due to the loss of blood.

Det O’Brien gave evidence that when he arrived at the scene he saw the blood from the deep cut the man had suffered. He said there was a lot of blood in the bedroom. The scene fo crime unit was called and a fingerprint was obtained.

Det O’Brien said the injured party was now in a retirement home, where he will stay until the end of his life.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said the accused had made no admissions to the charges. He said if granted bail the accused would abide by a curfew and sign on daily at the garda station, but Det O’Brien said this would not satisfy the State.

Judge Catherine Staines said this was an extremely serious offence and refused bail, with the matter adjourned to February 27 for a book of evidence.