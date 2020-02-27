Suspended prison for driving under two court bans

A woman who drove uninsured while under two disqualifications has been given a suspended prison sentence.

At last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Dorota Glebocka (29), with an address at 1 Brockra Walk, Bellingham, Portlaoise, was charged with having no licence or insurance, at Clonroosk Little, Portlaoise, on January 27 this year.

Inspector Barry Collins told the court the accused had three previous convictions. She was driving in breach of two driving disqualifications at the time.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitrgerald said his client had an appalling road traffic record. He said the last driving disqualification had been imposed in her absence, as she was in Poland at the time.

Defence said the accused was very frightened of the prospect of a prison sentence and she had no support from the father of her child.

He said she promised not to drive again.

Judge Catherine Staines imposed a three-month prison sentence, suspended for one year on the accused’s own bond of €100, and disqualified her from driving for six years.

“If you drive again in breach of three disqualification orders you will go to prison,” Judge Staines warned the accused.