Mountmellick man grabbed bus driver around the neck

A Mountmellick man has been charged with assaulting a bus driver by grabbing him around the neck

Daniel Cash (34), 8 Emmet Street, Mountmellick, was charged with assault, at Emmet Street, on May 9, 2019.

Inspector Barry Collins gave evidence the injured party was driving the bus on which the accused’s daughter was travelling. The accused grabbed him around the neck, causing minor soft tissue damage.

The accused had €500 compensation and a letter of apology in court.

The matter was adjourned to March 19 for a victim impact statement.