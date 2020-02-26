Burglary in Portlaoise home during morning rush hour

A burglary took place in a Portlaoise town centre home during the busy morning rushhour today.

Laois Gardaí are asking if anyone saw anything suspicious this Wednesday morning near St John's Square.

"Gardai at Portlaoise are investigating a burglary that occurred in the St John's Square area of Portlaoise this morning 26th February 2020 between 8 and 8.30am.

"We are appealing for to the public if they were in the area and saw any suspicious behaviour on the Johns Square, Borris Rd or Millbrook areas to contact them at 0578674100."