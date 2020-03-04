In custody charged with slashing elderly man's face

A Portlaoise man has been further remanded in custody charged in connection with a burglary in which an 85-year-old man was slashed across the face in his bed.

PJ O’Shea (27), 20 O’Moore Place, Portlaoise, is charged with aggravated burglary, and assault causing harm, at St Brigid’s Place, Portlaoise, on March 16, 2019.

At last week’s court, Sgt JJ Kirby said the book of evidence against the accused was not yet ready.

The matter was adjourned to March 26 next.

Evidence of the incident was given at the previous week’s court by Detective Garda JP O’Brien.

Det O’Brien said that on March 16 last, two males broke into the home of an 85-year-old man at St Brigid’s Place.

The two men smashed the rear window of the house and confronted the man in his bed, making demands for money. When the man fought back he was slashed to the right side of his face before the two assailants fled the house.

The man got to the door and raised the alarm, before he collapsed due to the loss of blood.

Det O’Brien gave evidence that when he arrived at the scene he saw the blood from the deep cut the man had suffered. He said there was a lot of blood in the bedroom.

Det O’Brien said the injured party was now in a retirement home, where he will stay until the end of his life.

Detective Garda JP O’Brien gave evidence that when charged, the accused replied: “I didn’t do it.”

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said the accused had made no admissions to the charges against him.