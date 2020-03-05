Uninsured driver took car to sell it

Owen Lawlor (27), 25 Oakleaf Place, Portlaoise, was charged with having no licence or insurance, on September 21 last year.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence the accused had one previous conviction for no insurance.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick acknowledged that, as this was his second conviction, he was in “the danger area”.

She said the accused had bought the car in question to sell on and never intended to drive it, but the person who was buying it asked the accused to meet him and so he drove to the location.

For no insurance, Judge Catherine Staines convicted and fined him €300 and disqualified him from driving for two years.

The charge of no licence was taken into consideration.