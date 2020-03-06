Bad weather led to foolish decision

A Portlaoise man has been given a suspended sentence for no insurance.

Jonathan Connolly (28), 24 Aghnaharna, Portlaoise, was charged with having no driving licence or insurance, at Aghnaharna Drive, Stradbally Road, on February 12 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence the accused had two previous convictions for drink driving.

Judge Staines noted he had been convicted in January and then was driving again in February.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said his client had been at home on the evening when he realised he needed something from the filling station. The weather was inclement and his father was in the shower at the time, so he made the foolish decision to drive himself there.

“He realises this was reckless and stupid,” said Mr Meagher, going on to say that the defendant had been shocked to learn of the possible consequences of his actions when the matter came before the court.

Said Judge Staines to the accused: “Do court orders mean anything to you?”

The judge imposed a six-month sentence, suspended for one year, and disqualified him from driving for two years.