Drunk man arrested as he was a danger to himself

A man who was drunk in Portlaoise has been convicted and fined in Portlaoise.

Ruslanas Mirna (36), 15 Boughlone Way, Bellingham, Portlaoise was charged with being intoxicated in a public place.

Garda evidence outlined that on August 12, 2019, at Boughlone Way, Bellingham, the gardaí encountered the accused in a highly intoxicated state.

The garda said the accused was slurring his words, his eyes were glassed over and he was unsteady on his feet. He could have fallen off the path onto the road, the garda said.

As he was a danger to himself, the accused was arrested for his own safety.

Judge Staines convicted and fined the accused €100.