Burglary of house in Portarlington area of Laois Offaly

A house has been burgled in Garryhinch, Portarlington on the Laois Offaly border.

A description of a man and a car has been given out by investigating Gardaí.

the burglary took place last Thursday evening March 5.

"Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in Garryhinch, Portarlington on the evening of the 5th March 2020.

"They are particularly interested in a dark hatchback car seen between Garryhinch Cross. and Portnahinch which was travelling at speed," the Laois Offaly Garda Division has reported on its Facebook page.

"A young skinny male wearing dark clothing was seen getting into this car," they said.

Anyone with any information that may assist their investigation is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station at 0578674100.