Laois Offaly Garda warn motorists after a spate of break-ins

Laois Offaly Gardaí have urged people to lock their cars when shopping after cash, bank cards, clothes and electrical items were swiped from cars during a spate of break-ins in Portarlington.

Gardaí reported that a number of cars had property stolen from them around the Laois Offaly border town on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Some vehicles were broken into while people were away shopping. In other cases, the vehicle was left unlocked.

The items stolen included clothing, money, electrical items and bank cards.

Laois Offaly Gardaí say that nearly 40% of thefts from vehicles involved an unsecured car, with over 20% typically parked at a domestic dwelling. They said criminals look for an opportunity and an open door is the easiest.

Laois Offaly Garda Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Graham Kavanagh reminded people to follow the Garda's "Park Smart" code.

"This means removing all valuables from your car when parked. Lock and use vehicle alarm. Store keys away from the front door to avoid key fishing or relay theft crimes and report all suspicious persons or concerns," he said.