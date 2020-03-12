Laois man's 'I know where you live' threat caused intimidation

Jake Shore (21), Rossadown, Lacka, Mountrath, has been charged with threatening or abusive behaviour, at Laois Shopping Centre, Portlaoise, on June 2, 2019.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence there was an altercation at the shopping centre in which the accused made verbal threats, making the injured party feel intimidated.

The accused told her: “Don’t forget I know where you live.”

Sgt Kirby said there was bad blood between the two of them.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the incident had been a relationship row which spilled out into a public place.

She said her client should have known better.

The matter was adjourned by Judge Staines to June 11 next for the accused to engage with a restorative justice programme.