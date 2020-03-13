Laois man lying in middle of the road abused gardaí

A Portlaoise man who abused the gardaí after he was found lying unconscious in the middle of the road has been directed to complete a course educating him on the dangers of alcohol misuse.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, James Rickard (19), with an address at 26 Jessop Street, Portlaoise, was charged with being intoxicated in a public place, and threatening or abusive behaviour, at Church Street, Portlaoise, on October 11, 2019.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the accused was observed lying unconscious in the middle of the road and an ambulance was called. When he woke up, he abused the gardaí and had to be arrested.

He had previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client had engaged with the restorative justice programme on other matters.

Judge Catherine Staines asked had the programme dealt with his alcohol use, to which Ms Fitzpatrick replied that he had done three sessions on this.

“I think he needs to do a bit more,” said Judge Staines.

The accused was directed to complete the Athy Alternative Project, which educates people on the dangers of alcohol misuse, and the matter was adjourned to June 4 next.

The accused was also directed to have a letter of apology on that date.