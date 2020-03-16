Court ahead for Laois motorway speeder

A speeding motorist on the motorway in Laois was caught driving at 177kmh over the weekend.

Laois Gardaí posted a photo of the BMW car on Sunday evening March 15.

They said the driver will face court.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol this evening detected this vehicle travelling at 177 kilometres per hour on the M7. The driver will now be going before the courts in relation to this offence. The Roads Policing Unit will continue to enforce the law to keep all road users safe on our roads. #SlowDown #ArriveAllive"

The motorway speed limit is 120kmh.