Laois Offaly Garda alert to owners of closed up businesses

As if the possible loss of jobs and businesses and threat of Covid-19 is not enough, business owners in Laois and Offaly have been issued a timely warning by Gardaí to keep their closed premises well secured.

"Our Crime Prevention Officer has asked business owners to consider the following. Bearing in the mind a potential extended break and if your business is remaining closed..." the division has stated on their social media page.

"Ensure premises are locked effectively, alarms used and monitored by monitoring centres. Any signal loss should be notified to you.

"Routinely check premises and encourage staff if passing by day and night to check. Perform perimeter checks including lighting, movement of pallets etc. Remove climbing aids and if fencing present check same.

"And most importantly always let Gardai know immediately of any unusual or suspicious activity," the Gardaí say.

"We are conscious that businesses are struggling and this latest situation is going to add further pressure on some of you but we will all work together to stay safe," they said.