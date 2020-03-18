Mountmellick man jailed for fifth no insurance offence

Liam Flynn (31), 13 Cullenbeg Park, Mountmellick, was charged with no licence or insurance, at Emo Road, Mountmellick, on December 7 last.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the accused had four previous convictions for no insurance and had previously been disqualified from driving and given a suspended sentence.

Judge Staines noted she had imposed this suspension in June, 2019, and six months later the accused was driving again without insurance.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said the accused conceded the invidious position he was in.

Defence said the accused had experienced a difficult background, but had sorted himself out in the past ten years, although his road traffic record was appalling.

Mr Fitzgerald said the accused had been getting bits of pieces of work at the time and had been driving a work van, but since then he had got work just five minutes from his house so there was no reason for him to get behind the wheel anymore.

Mr Fitzgerald said the accused can walk to work, but he had shown a blatant disregard for the court’s orders. He was asking for whatever leniency the court saw fit, said defence.

Judge Staines said she had made a court order and suspended sentences have to have some meaning.

The judge imposed a three-month sentence and disqualified the accused from driving for six years. Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.