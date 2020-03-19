Portlaoise man stole cider and whiskey

A Portlaoise man has been placed on probation for two separate thefts of alcohol from a local shop.

Nigel Comerford (39), 42 Glenbarrow Ballyfin Road, Portlaoise, was charged with theft of a four-pack of Bulmers cider worth €12, on May 10 last year; and theft of six bottles of Jameson whiskey valued €182.96, on May 11 last year.

Both offences were committed at Supervalu, Lyster Square, Portlaoise.

When the matter first came before Portlaoise District Court in December last, defence Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the accused is linking in with the Simon Community and would be willing to do community service.

The matter was put back to March 12 this year for a restorative justice report.

When the case returned to court last week, Ms Fitzpatrick said her client had written a letter of apology and there was also a letter from Merchants Quay.

Judge Staines noted the accused had been homeless at the time of the offending and had since engaged with Merchants Quay and the Simon Community, working towards getting occupancy accommodation.

Judge Staines applied the probation act, section 1.2.

She also directed that €200 go from the court poor box to Supervalu.