Portlaoise man who assaulted neighbour has one year to show he's drug free

A Portlaoise man who assaulted his neighbour and broke a window while he was armed with a hedge clippers and shovel head, has had his case adjourned for one year for him to engage with treatment for his drug addiction.

Jason Doyle (20), 109 Cherrygrove, Knockmay, Portlaoise, was charged with assault, criminal damage, and possession of items.

When the case first came before the court last October, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on February 12 last year, at Cherrygrove, Portlaoise, Knockmay, the accused smashed a pane of glass in the house during an altercation.

Sgt Kirby said he broke the sitting room window by punching it and he also assaulted a male. The accused had with him hedge clippers and the head of a shovel at the time.

He had no previous convictions.

Sgt Kirby said that the injured party is now deceased.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said that the accused had been part of the guard of honour for the injured party and the situation was now patched up.

The accused had problems with benzodiazepine and cocaine at the time and was ejected from his own house, so he was put up by the injured party in a neighbouring house. However, this arrangement broke down and the accused was ejected from this house, too.

The matter was put back for a restorative justice report.

When the case returned to court last week, defence Mr Barry Fitzgerald said there was a heartening restorative justice report on the accused.

Judge Staines said that the accused had met with injured parties in the case, who said they held the accused in good esteem and believed his behaviour on the night to be out of character.

Through mediation the accused presented as remorseful and apologetic. One of the injured parties spoke of his concern for the accused in relation to drink and drug abuse, saying he didn’t want to see him getting into further trouble.

The judge said he had engaged with Merchants Quay and attended counselling, and had offered to help the injured party repair his door and window.

Saying she would not finalise the case that day, Judge Staines adjourned the matter for one year, requesting a report from Merchants Quay indicating that the accused is drug free.

The matter was put back to March 11, 2011.