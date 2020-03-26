Close-knit community in Kilkenny in 'total shock' over woman's death

Residents in the Maudlin Street area of Kilkenny City are in 'total shock' following the unexplained death of one of their neighbours in her home.

Gardaí went to Maudlin Street at approximately 6pm yesterday evening and discovered the body of a woman in her seventies.

The scene remains cordoned off pending further examinations.

A male remains in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station.

"We are all in total shock. We are a close knit community and we are in a state of disbelief over what happened on our doorstep.

The deceased woman was a lovely person, she had a heart of gold and wouldn't hurt a fly. It is so sad and terrible what has happened," a local resident said.