Laois Offaly Gardai warn householders after spate of thefts from cars in Portlaoise

Gardai have urged people to lock their cars at night after a spate of thefts in Portlaoise.

Laois Offaly Gardai have reported the increase this weekend

"Over the past se days we have had a number of thefts from cars in Portlaoise and its surrounding housing estates.

"They have occurred during the night and all from unlocked cars," said the police.

Gardai called on the public to take simple steps.

"These crimes are preventable by simply removing the pay off for the criminal. Remove money, electrical items and anything valuable. Lock your car and do not keep the keys inside the front door. Secure them away from letterbox," said the gardai.

The public is also urged to report any suspicious activities you see immediately noting description of clothes and any transport used.