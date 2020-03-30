Nua resident warned against 'unrelenting violence' on staff

A resident of Nua Healthcare has been warned that she cannot continue to assault her carers, after Portlaoise District Court heard of the woman’s “unrelenting violence” towards the staff of her care home.

Natasha Coffey (27), Auburn House, Shandra, Portarlington, was charged with six counts of assault, two on March 29, one on July 7, and three on July 27, 2019.

When the case first came before the court in February, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on July 27 last, the accused lashed out at her carer on two occasions, punching the carer to the stomach, poking and punching her to the eye, and pulling her hair.

On March 29 last year, she struck a carer by kicking the injured party to the shin and attempting to pull down her top.

And on July 7, she assaulted a third woman by grabbing her leg, tearing her jeans and scraping the back of her leg.

Judge Staines noted that a psychiatric report on the accused indicated she was inflicting “unrelenting violence” towards the staff, although this was not part of her condition.

Judge Staines said the accused could control her behavior.

“This is very serious and it can’t go on,” said Judge Staines. “You don’t have to assault anybody and you know that. These people are caring for you.”

The matter was adjourned to victim impact statements and a report from Nua Healthcare.

When the matter returned to last week’s court, Sgt Kirby said that one of the injured parties did not wish to make a statement, but there was one short victim impact statement from another injured party.

Saying the matter was very serious, Judge Staines adjourned the matter to June 25 next.