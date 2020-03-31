Jeep door damage dispute put back

A criminal damage case which was adjourned for both the State and the defence to produce witnesses on the cost of damages had to be further adjourned last week, as witnesses had been told to keep away from the courthouse due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Michael Gleeson (32), 4 Bruach Na Habhann, Portlaoise, is charged with criminal damage, at the Timahoe Road, Portlaoise, on October 30, 2019.

At the district court sitting of March 12, the injured party, Mr Aidan O’Connell gave evidence that there was impact damage caused to the door of his vehicle.

He said the accused had opened the door of his own vehicle “in a fit of rage” and caused the damage to Mr O’Connell’s door.

He said the damage was a puncture to the driver’s side door. He said he took the vehicle to the garage and asked the accused to pay for it, but this went on a long time so he decided to get the jeep repaired himself.

He said the damage was filled in and the whole side of the jeep sprayed.

He confirmed that there was an invoice from the garage for €1,149.68. He said that protection was needed for the door when it was being sprayed and the bill in court was the one provided to him by the garage.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said he had wanted to call his own evidence as defence had been given a different estimate of €283 from an alternative source.

Judge Staines adjourned the case to March 19, saying she wanted someone from the garage to be in court to give evidence. The defence were also told to provide their own witness to give an estimate.

When the case returned to court last week, Sgt JJ Kirby said the State had notified the witness from the garage not to attend.

The matter was adjourned to June 25 next.