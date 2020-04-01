Drunken scene as Portlaoise man banging on doors was abusive

A Portlaoise man who caused a drunken disturbance by banging on the doors of a house trying to gain access has been fined.

At last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Stephen King (29), 35 Colliers Court, Portlaoise, was charged with being intoxicated in a public place, and using threatening or abusive behaviour, at Colliers Court on February 22 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on February 22 this year, at Colliers Court, Portlaoise, there was a row in progress, with the accused banging on the door of a house trying to gain access.

He was highly intoxicated and when the gardaí arrived he verbally abused them.

He had 16 previous convictions, including ten for public order matters.

His most recent conviction was in July of last year for threatening or abusive behaviour, for which he received the probation act.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client had since undertaken an alcohol awareness course and he should have known better.

She said he wished to apologise.

“We get them at their best and the gardaí get them at their worst,” she said, referring to the discrepancy between how defendants behave on the street and how they behave in court.

Ms Fitzpatrick said her client was currently in the third year of an apprenticeship.

Judge Catherine Staines noted the accused had done an alcohol awareness course and was currently doing an electrical apprenticeship.

She convicted and fined him €100.