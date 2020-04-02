129 previous for uninsured driver

Eoin O’Sullivan (32), 128 Comeragh Park, The Glen, Cork, was charged with no insurance or driving licence, at Mountrath, on February 24 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the accused had 16 previous convictions for no insurance, as well as convictions for drink driving. In total, he had 129 previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the accused was currently on remand, with a bail application due the following week.

She said his last road traffic conviction was five years ago and he had been respecting his last driving conviction until this latest offence.

The accused was convicted and fined €100 and disqualified from driving for four years.