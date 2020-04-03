Allegedly reversed up motorway 5km

A Lithuanian national allegedly reversed the wrong way up the motorway for 5k, the court heard.

At last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Remigijus Savickas (43), Ticknevin Road, Dreenan, County Kildare, was charged with dangerous driving, at the M7, Portlaoise, on February 21 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the it was alleged the accused had reversed up the motorway for 5km the wrong way.

Ordering a Lithuanian interpreter for the next date, the case was adjourned to November 12 next.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the defendant, who was virtually the only member of the public to attend court that day, was instructed to remain at the very back of the room.