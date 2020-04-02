Allegedly grabbed 74-year-old mother by the neck

A 37-year-old man has been charged with assaulting his 74-year-old mother by allegedly grabbing her by the neck and pulling her back.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, the man was charged with assault causing harm, and breach of a barring order, at a location in Kildare on March 12 last.

The man cannot be named as the offence of breaching a barring order comes under the domestice violence act.

Garda evidence outlined that when charged and cautioned, the accused made no reply.

The DPP had directed summary disposal in the case.

The garda said it was alleged that on March 12, the accused assaulted his own mother, a 74-year-old woman, by grabbing her by the neck and pulling her back.

The woman suffered a slight injury to her neck which the garda described as “redness”.

After hearing the outline of the alleged facts, Judge Catherine Staines accepted jurisdiction in the case, meaning it will be dealt with in the district court and not sent forward to the circuit court.

The accused was granted bail, with conditions that he stay away from the injured party and her home; he stay out of a named area; he provide the gardaí with a permanent address; and sign on one day a week at the garda station.

The matter was adjourned to June 25 next, for a guilty plea to be entered, or a hearing date fixed.