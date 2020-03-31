Two houses have been burgled in Laois on the same day

Two houses in Laois were burgled on the same day this week.

The homes were vacant at the time. They are in Errill and Ballybrophy which are 11km apart both in the south of the county.

The burglaries took place between 12 noon and 5pm.

Abbeyleix Gardaí have requested the public's help in their investigation.

"2 burglaries today 30th March 2020 in Errill and in Ballybrophy, County Laois. Both were vacant at the time. They happened between 12-5pm. If you saw anything suspicious in the area or passed through during those hours and have dash cam footage please call Abbeyleix Garda Station 0578730580