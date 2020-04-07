Garda update on suspected money laundering arrests of women in Laois

The two women who were arrested during a money-laundering operation on the M7 motorway in Laois on Monday, 6th April 2020, have been released without charge from Garda custody.

Gardaí said on Tuesday that a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions but investigation are ongoing.

The women were detained after Laois Gardaí stopped a car on the motorway heading southbound in the Cork Limerick direction. They recovered €50,000 in cash. The occupants of the car, two women aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested at the scene.

Both were brought to Portlaoise Garda Station where they were detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, on suspicion of money laundering.

The operation involved Laois based Divisional Roads Policing and local Garda Units.