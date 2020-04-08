BREAKING Huge haul of drugs seized in Portlaoise by Laois Gardaí

Gardaí in Laois have seized upwards of half a million euro worth of drugs and made arrests following an operation in Portlaoise.

Cannabis, cocaine, prescription drugs, as well as drugs paraphernalia, were discovered by members of the Laois Offaly Divisional drugs unit during a search of a house in an estate located off the Mountmellick Road.

It is understood that 25 kg worth of cannabis was seized alongside half a kilo of cocaine by the gardaí during an operation carried out on Wednesday afternoon, April 8.

In total, gardaí estimate the drugs to have a street value of at least €500,000.

Three people were arrested. A male and female, both aged in their 30s, were occupants of the house and are known to Portlaoise gardaí. The third person is from Carlow.

They have been detained for further questioning and an investigation is ongoing.