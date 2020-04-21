Disqualified driver with outstanding warrant arrested by Laois Gardaí despite giving a false name

While on Covid-19 patrol late last night, Laois Roads Policing Unit arrested a driver serving a six-year disqualification and seized the vehicle.

When stopped in the Portlaoise area, the driver provided Gardai with a false name. Despite this, Gardaí established the driver's true identity and learned he was already serving a six-year disqualification from driving - and had an outstanding warrant.

The driver was arrested and held in custody overnight for a court appearance this morning, while the vehicle was seized also.