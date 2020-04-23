UPDATE: Gardaí have arrested a motorist for the second day in a row for drug driving
Gardaí have arrested a motorist for the second day in a row for drug driving.
Naas Roads Policing Unit carried out Covid-19 checkpoints this week and seized three vehicles.
They added: "For the 2nd day in a row we have arrested the same motorist for Drug Driving."
Naas RPU on #Covid-19 checkpoints, seized 3 vehicles for no tax, insurance and unaccompanied L Driver. FCPN's and court to follow. For the 2nd day in a row we have arrested the same motorist for Drug Driving. Remember #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe, #PhysicalDistancing & #WashYourHands pic.twitter.com/oaOclhNmO0— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 22, 2020
