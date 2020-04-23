'Driver of this car must have thought he was Marty McFly,' say Gardaí and here's why...

CREDIT: An Garda Síochana

"The driver of this car must have thought he was Marty McFly," said Gardaí after he was stopped on Wednesday.

Gardaí said: "All documentation out of date. Car seized and the driver will be 'Back to the Courts'."

Check out the tweet below: 