Laois Offaly Kidare Gardaí order train passengers to return to a Kildare station during Covid-19 policing operation

Gardaí based in Laois, Offaly and Kilare carried out an operation at the rail station in Newbridge which involved turning back a number of people due to anti-social behaviour which involved drug use as part of policing the Covid-19 lockdown.

They checked commuter trains travelling to Dublin and while passenger numbers were small, the gardaí said some anti-social behaviour (drug abuse and dealing) is continuing on trains.

A number of people were turned back at the station because they had no valid reason to travel. Gardaí have special powers during the Covid-19 emergency.

Gardaí in Portarlington and Portlaoise also took part in Wednesday's operation.