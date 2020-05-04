Gardaí detect SIX offences after stopping a driver
A Fail reading on a roadside breathalyzer
Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver in Newbridge.
The motorist was found to be wearing no seat belt which is an automatic fine.
He was later arrested on suspicion of drink driving after he failed a roadside breathalyzer test.
When Gardaí examined the vehicle they found that there was no insurance, no tax and no valid NCT.
It also emerged that the motorist was a disqualified driver.
Gardai arranged for the car to be seized under the Road Traffic Act and a tow truck took it away.
The motorist will face several charges in court in coming weeks.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on